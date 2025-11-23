The weather is mostly clear with increasing high cloud on Sunday. From the afternoon, medium cloud will thicken in several areas. Winds are blowing from the northeast to southeast at light to moderate strength, reaching 3 to 4 Beaufort, and briefly 4 to 5 Beaufort in the west and north.

The sea is slightly rough, becoming rougher in the west and north. Maximum temperatures will reach 29C inland, 28C on the coast and 23C in the highest mountains.

On Sunday evening, medium and high cloud will remain. Winds will shift to mainly northerly and northeasterly, with southeasterly winds in the north. They will stay light at 3 Beaufort and locally moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough, though conditions in the west and north will become slightly rough later. Temperatures will fall to 14C inland and in the mountains, and 17C along the coast.

On Monday, the weather will turn partly cloudy and at times mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and a possible isolated storm are expected in the northwest and north at first, spreading to mountain areas after midday. Local showers and isolated storms are likely at night, mainly in the eastern half of the island. Hail may fall during a storm.

Tuesday will remain partly cloudy and at times mostly cloudy. Local showers and isolated storms are expected early on, mainly in the east. After midday, isolated showers or a storm may develop over the mountains, inland areas and the east.

On Wednesday, cloud will increase at intervals. Isolated showers may appear after midday, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop steadily until Tuesday. They will then stabilise on Wednesday, staying close to the seasonal average.