Animal health is the pillar of society’s resilience and is linked to public health and food safety, Health Minister Michael Damianos said on Monday.

He was speaking at the 18th conference of the regional committee for the Middle East of the world organisation for animal health (WOAH), taking place in Larnaca on Monday and Tuesday.

The conference brings together experts, policymakers and partners committed to strengthening animal health, food security, public health, environmental stability and sustainable development across the Middle East, with a focus on diseases transmitted between humans and animals.

Damianos pointed out the effects of climate change, which trigger the distribution of animal diseases and expands their ecological range, requiring the employment of effective measures.

Measures proposed were the implementation of robust biosecurity systems, early warning detection, enhanced harmonised field surveillance and monitoring systems, real-time molecular diagnostics, risk-based vaccination programmes and cross-border information exchange.

Damianos explained that the measures are essential to ensure both the sustainability of the animal population and the production and availability of safe and healthy animal products for human consumption.

Warning that antimicrobial resistance threatens the foundations of modern veterinary and human medicine, he pointed out that the “promotion and implementation of a national Antimicrobial Resistance action plan, is essential for the proper management of this silent modern threat.”

Damianos noted his ministry will proceed to enhancement in laboratory capacities, in combination with the implementation of an e-prescribing platform, through which the use of all veterinary medicines will be prescribed by animal health professionals.

“Although the challenges we face are complex,” said Damianos, “our collective expertise, shared values and commitment to the principles of WOAH provide us with the necessary tools to overcome them.”

WOAH director general Emmanuelle Soubeyran reiterated the minister’s stance, adding that “animal healthcare also concerns public health, given that many diseases can be transmitted between humans and animals.”

Finally, Jordanian Agriculture Minister Saeb Khreisat stated his commitment to animal healthcare and safe transnational trade, pointing out that cooperation in times of need strengthens international ties, as “diseases know no borders.”