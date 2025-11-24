Foreign experts will be brought in to conduct preventive inspections on all buses operating in Cyprus following repeated incidents of fires caused by maintenance issues, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades announced on Monday.

The decision comes after a Greek expert recently examined 14 buses of the same make and model, finding that all showed signs of inadequate maintenance.

Six buses were immediately immobilised, and the remaining 50 of the same type are now undergoing technical inspections.

The inspections follow a series of incidents, including a fire on an electric bus in Paphos, which damaged the engine while the vehicle was parked near the Tombs of the Kings area.

Authorities suspect an electrical fault.

Two similar incidents in the last two months have also raised concerns.

The repeated occurrences prompted the transport ministry to establish if there was a common cause.

Vafeades stressed that while not all vehicles may have a problem, the discovery of issues in 14 buses made it necessary to inspect the entire fleet of around 1,400 state-operated buses.

He emphasised that contractors responsible for public transport are legally obliged to maintain vehicles according to manufacturer guidelines.

The Greek expert provided a checklist for maintenance and inspections, which the ministry has adopted as part of a comprehensive programme to assess all buses.

Public transport director Andreas Nikiforou confirmed that buses deemed unsafe during inspections will be immediately immobilised.

So far, three buses in Larnaca and three in Famagusta have been grounded.

Other buses of the same type are permitted to continue operating but are scheduled for inspection.

The ministry is also conducting roadside checks and auditing inspection centres that previously certified these vehicles, as well as reviewing mechanics’ records and tyre change logs.

Vafeades reiterated that public safety is non-negotiable and that the government is committed to ensuring that all buses meet contractual and manufacturer standards.

The federation of parents’ associations of public schools expressed deep concern over the findings of the foreign expert.

The group warned that “the suggestion that poor maintenance was the cause of the fires, raises serious questions regarding the safety of our children who travel on these buses.”

The association called for the immediate inspection of all buses operating on school routes, an increase in inspections and the strict enforcement of penalties on those who violate maintenance regulations.

Meanwhile, opposition party Disy called for transparency, urging the ministry to publicly report the results of inspections and guarantee that regular checks are maintained.