President Nikos Christodoulides said that his visit to Lebanon on Wednesday will focus on two “important issues,” which he intends to announce in Beirut.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the president declined to elaborate on the nature of the announcements, citing political sensitivities.

His remarks come as speculation continues over whether the trip will be used to finalise the ratification of the maritime delimitation agreement between Cyprus and Lebanon.

Christodoulides was asked directly whether the visit would result in progress on the delimitation.

He did not confirm or deny expectations, instead reiterating that he preferred to disclose details when in Lebanon himself.

Lebanon, facing prolonged political and economic turmoil, has been working to advance discussions with neighbouring states on energy and maritime issues.