Growing its vision to support the community and bring smiles where they are needed most

McDonald’s™ Cyprus has long been guided by values that go far beyond serving food. Dedication, responsibility, and, above all, genuine care for the communities it operates in form the foundation of everything the company does. These values shape every initiative, inspire every partnership and define every action. Through its vision to support the community and bring smiles where they are needed most, McDonald’s Cyprus continues to stand steadfastly alongside Ronald

McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Cyprus, a partnership that embodies compassion in action.

A Founding Mission Partner with heart

As the Founding Mission Partner of RMHC Cyprus, McDonald’s remains deeply committed to its mission of Keeping Families Close, a global initiative that ensures families can stay near their hospitalised children during the most difficult times of their lives. This partnership represents more than financial support; it is a shared belief that no parent should have to face their child’s illness alone.

Through McDonald’s unwavering involvement, RMHC Cyprus has been able to provide vital comfort and care to hundreds of families. Every contribution, campaign, and act of generosity strengthens the safety net that allows parents to focus on what matters most: the health and recovery of their children.

A House built on love and hope

Every opportunity is a chance for McDonald’s Cyprus to open its arms even wider to support Ronald McDonald House, the only free-of-charge guesthouse in Cyprus offering accommodation, meals and emotional support to families with hospitalised children. Located just steps away from the Archbishop Makarios III Hospital, the House offers families a sense of normalcy amid uncertainty, a place to rest, recharge and find comfort in the company of others who understand what they are going through.

The upcoming expansion of Ronald McDonald House Nicosia represents another important milestone in this ongoing mission. Once completed, it will allow even more families to stay close to their children during treatment, ensuring that no family has to face these challenging moments apart.

Expanding to meet growing needs

The expansion project is already underway and is expected to be completed around mid-January 2026. The works include the creation of four fully equipped family rooms, upgrades to the shared kitchen and laundry facilities, additional storage areas, and the development of a multi-purpose workspace for parents. In line with McDonald’s and RMHC’s commitment to sustainability, the expansion will also include new solar panels, improving the House’s overall energy efficiency and reducing its environmental footprint.

Since the Ronald McDonald House first opened its doors on September 1, 2022, demand for its services has steadily increased. The House quickly became a lifeline for families from across Cyprus who need to stay close to the Nicosia hospitals where their children receive specialised care. With occupancy rates reaching 82 per cent in 2024 and waiting lists growing daily, the expansion has become both urgent and necessary.

“The expansion of the House will ensure that no family is left out due to a lack of available rooms,” said Ms Elena Andreou, Chair of the Board of RMHC Cyprus. “With the support of volunteers, donors and sponsors, the number of rooms will increase from 13 to 17, giving an additional 120 families each year the opportunity to stay close to their hospitalised child.”

A home away from home

Inside the Ronald McDonald House, every space is designed with love, comfort, and practicality in mind. Beyond providing a bed and a meal, the House creates an environment where families can feel at ease and supported.

“At the House, shared spaces are more than just rooms. They are warm, safe havens where families can connect, relax and regain their strength, whether sharing a meal, playing together, or simply unwinding in the lounge,” explained Ms Georgia Kongorozi, House Manager at RMHC Cyprus. “It is in these everyday moments that families find hope and healing.”

The House offers more than just a roof. It offers community. Volunteers help cook meals, organise activities for children and provide a listening ear to parents. The bonds formed within its walls often last long after families return home, a testament to the power of compassion and shared experience.

A partnership that makes an impact

McDonald’s Cyprus plays a pivotal role in sustaining and expanding these efforts. Through its restaurants, McDonald’s raises awareness and funds that directly support RMHC programmes. Every donation point and every fundraising activation help keep the doors of the House open to those who need it most.

“As the founding partner of RMHC Cyprus, we’re proud that with the support of the public, McDonald’s is impactfully helping with the expansion of the Ronald McDonald House in Nicosia,” said Ms Katerina Andreou, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at McDonald’s Cyprus. “The completion of the expansion gives hope to even more families, and that is what drives us.”

Community support: The heart of the mission

The ongoing operation and expansion of the Ronald McDonald House

Cyprus rely heavily on the generosity of the community. Donations, both large and small, make a tangible difference every day. Volunteer participation is equally essential, as it provides the warmth and human connection that no building alone can offer.

The need for overnight stays, nutritious meals and emotional support continues to grow. Ensuring the House’s long-term sustainability means continuing to engage the wider community, businesses, individuals and organisations to contribute time, resources, or funds. Every act of kindness helps a family stay together through one of life’s most difficult journeys.

The Ronald McDonald House in numbers

Since 2022, the Ronald McDonald House in Nicosia has made a measurable difference in the lives of hundreds of families, and the numbers tell the story:

10,000+ overnight stays: Thousands of nights of accommodation have been provided to families of hospitalised children

900+ families supported: Hundreds of families have found comfort, care and relief during critical moments

82 per cent average occupancy (2024): Demand continues to rise, highlighting the need for additional space

€150 daily savings per family: This is the minimum amount a family would spend daily to stay close to their child if Ronald McDonald House Cyprus did not exist. RMHC Cyprus provides accommodation, meals and care completely free of charge

€1.08 million saved: To date, families have collectively saved over €1 million in accommodation and meal costs, funds they can instead dedicate to their child’s recovery

Each number represents a story of courage, love and the power of community support.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus

Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus (RMHC Cyprus) is part of a global network of non-profit organisations operating in more than 65 countries. Its programmes directly improve the health and well-being of children by providing a safe and supportive environment for families in crisis.

Founded in 2014 and based in Nicosia, RMHC Cyprus is dedicated to improving the lives of families with sick children, offering help wherever and whenever it is needed. Beyond the House in Nicosia, RMHC Cyprus also collaborates with other RMHC chapters around the world, providing free accommodation abroad for families whose children require medical treatment overseas.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus: Keeping families close

