Free Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining is becoming one of the easiest ways for beginners to earn passive crypto income in 2025. With the rise of mobile-friendly platforms, regulated providers, and renewable-powered mining farms, users can now generate BTC and DOGE without hardware, noise, heat, or upfront setup costs. Among all the options today, AutoHash stands out as the top pick for free mining power, legal transparency, and fast payouts.

Why Free Bitcoin & Dogecoin Cloud Mining Matters in 2025

More Americans want simple earning tools—no GPUs, no technical setup, no risk of burning electricity at home. Cloud mining fills that gap by letting users rent hashpower or claim free mining rewards through trusted platforms.

The best part?

Many legal platforms now offer free mining bonuses, giving beginners a real, low-risk way to test daily crypto earnings.

1. AutoHash — Best free BTC & DOGE Cloud Mining Platform (Top Pick)

AutoHash leads the 2025 cloud mining market with its Swiss-supervised infrastructure, renewable-energy farms, and AI-optimized “OptiHash” engine. It delivers free $100 mining power for new users, fast activations, and daily payouts in Bitcoin or Dogecoin—even on short-term plans.

Why Users Choose AutoHash

Fully Swiss-regulated operations



operations Free $100 mining power for new accounts



for new accounts Daily BTC & DOGE payouts with transparent rates



Renewable hydro, solar & geothermal farms



Mobile dashboard designed for U.S. beginners



The following is AutoHash’s latest mining plan for December 2025:

Program Name Amount Contract Term Daily Rewards Total revenue ROI Hydro Farm Core 22 TH/s 500 3 17 51 3.40% Wind Farm Flow 29 TH/s 1100 3 39.6 118.8 3.60% Hydro Farm Prime 44 TH/s 2100 3 81.9 245.7 3.90% Hydro Farm Fusion 146 TH/s 8700 2 400.2 800.4 4.60% Geo Therm Farm Max 241 TH/s 12500 2 637.5 1275 5.10% Wind power + solar power 1100 TH/s 43500 1 3828 3828 8.80%

Best For

Users want fast passive income with a verified, legal platform.

2. ECOS — Free starter mining for beginners

ECOS operates inside Armenia’s Free Economic Zone, offering verified BTC mining contracts and beginner-friendly free starter power.

Pros

Transparent pricing



Real data centers



Free trial for new users



Best For

Users who want regulated BTC mining with simple onboarding.

3. BitDeer — Free Hashpower Trials + BTC/DOGE Output

BitDeer gives users access to enterprise-grade mining rigs and occasional free giveaways.

Pros

Backed by large mining farms



Clear mining cycles



BTC & DOGE options



Best For

Users testing long-term contracts and consistent daily rewards.

4. NiceHash — Free BTC Via Marketplace Rewards

NiceHash offers a flexible hashpower marketplace and occasional free credit rewards.

Pros

Users buy or claim free hashpower



Multiple algorithms



BTC payouts only



Best For

Users who want control over mining algorithms.

5. StormGain — Free Cloud Mining on Mobile (BTC)

StormGain remains one of the most popular free Bitcoin cloud mining apps.

Pros

100% free mining feature



Simple mobile interface



Fast withdrawals



Best For

Mobile-first users who want to mine without paying anything.

6. YouHodler — Free BTC Earnings Through Mining Bonuses

YouHodler’s earning suite includes mining-style cloud rewards tied to daily output.

Pros

Free rewards system



Beginner-friendly UI



BTC-focused earnings



Best For

Users who want cloud earnings built into a finance app.

7. Hashing24 — Free Trial Mining + Stable Returns

Hashing24 focuses on long-term BTC mining with steady output.

Pros

Free trial mining



Stable daily BTC payouts



Simple contract dashboard



Best For

Users who want predictable, low-maintenance mining.

8. ViaBTC — Free BTC & DOGE Cloud Mining Pools

ViaBTC offers free pool bonuses and mining acceleration features.

Pros

Supports BTC, DOGE, LTC



Long-running mining pool



Free rewards via promos



Best For

Users who want a mix of free and paid mining options.

How to Start Free BTC & DOGE Cloud Mining in 2025

👉 1. Pick a legal platform

Choose regulated sites like AutoHash, ECOS, BitDeer, or ViaBTC.

👉 2. Create your account

Sign up using email and secure your wallet.

👉 3. Activate free mining power

Many platforms offer bonuses, trials, or claimable free hashpower.

👉 4. Track daily BTC or DOGE payouts

Withdraw or reinvest rewards for faster compounding.

Final Thoughts — Free Bitcoin & Dogecoin Cloud Mining in 2025

Free Bitcoin & Dogecoin cloud mining is one of the simplest ways to start earning passive crypto income in 2025. With regulated platforms offering free starter power, U.S. beginners can now test daily BTC and DOGE rewards with almost zero risk.

And among all the platforms listed, AutoHash remains the strongest choice thanks to its Swiss regulation, renewable energy, transparent structure, and free $100 mining bonus.

If your goal is fast, simple, and reliable passive crypto income, AutoHash is the platform to start with.

