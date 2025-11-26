Demetra Holdings Plc reported a profit of €13.7 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared with €42.4 million in the same period of 2024, as gains from the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and a sharp rise in interest and rental income supported the group’s performance.

The 2024 results had included €40.3m from the group’s share of profit from its participation in Hellenic Bank.

The investment was sold on February 10, 2025, yet no additional gain was recognised this year since the total gain had already appeared as unrealised in previous financial periods. With the sale, the unrealised gain became realised.

According to the company, this year’s profit stems mainly from investments in the CSE, while increased income from interest and rents also contributed significantly.

As at September 30, 2025, the net intrinsic value of the company’s share stood at 256.83 cents, up from 249.92 cents on December 31, 2024, marking a 2.8 per cent increase.

The group’s equity investments generated a profit of €8,580,298, compared with €3,164,577 in the corresponding period last year.

Dividend income rose 8.5 per cent to €987,116, while interest income surged to €5,157,785, reflecting returns on bank deposits and cash equivalents arising from the sale of the Hellenic Bank stake.

Meanwhile, net rental income reached €1,990,562, an increase of 123.9 per cent from €888,939 a year earlier, mainly due to the group’s acquisition in March 2025 of a nine-storey office building at a total cost of about €30.5m.

Operating expenses rose 36.6 per cent to €1,483,295, driven by higher staff and board-related costs, expenses linked to evaluating new investment opportunities, and costs connected to the disposal of Hellenic Bank shares.

Finance costs climbed 98.7 per cent to €744,841 following the conclusion of new €30m loan facilities.

The results also include a €26,214 provision for expected credit losses on bank balances and a €14,461 loss from the revaluation of land and real estate.

By contrast, the 2024 nine-month results included a €1,717,061 provision for losses on receivables from associated companies.

Finally, a €726,622 taxation provision was recognised this year, compared with a tax credit of €74,462 in the same period of 2024, mainly due to the increase in interest and rental income.

The financial results follow Demetra’s recent announcements regarding its upcoming board meeting on November 25, 2025 to review the nine-month figures, which were scheduled for publication today before the start of trading on the CSE.

The company has also continued its share repurchase programme, with buybacks carried out on November 11 and 12, totalling 10,655 shares through CISCO.