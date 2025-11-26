The European Parliament has approved the EU budget for 2026, securing additional funding that benefits Cyprus.

MEP Michalis Hadjipantela played a central role in the negotiations, ensuring that the country’s priorities were included in the final agreement.

The budget increases funding by €500,000 for the missing persons committee and the technical committee for cultural heritage. This support will help continue humanitarian work and preserve Cyprus’ cultural heritage.

Cyprus also benefits from additional allocations that strengthen research, agriculture, transport, education and health programmes.

Funding for Horizon Europe research projects, Erasmus+, and EU4Health will support innovation, learning opportunities, and public health initiatives across the country.

Hadjipantela said the 2026 budget strengthens policies that directly support Cypriots, from farmers and students to researchers and cultural institutions.

He described the budget as a clear commitment to protecting people and investing in the country’s future.