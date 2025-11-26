President Nikos Christodoulides will visit Beirut on Wednesday for talks with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun.

The discussions will focus on energy cooperation and broader regional issues.

On Tuesday, Christodoulides indicated that announcements would be made on “two significant topics” during his visit.

The president will be welcomed on arrival by the Lebanese transport minister Fayez Rasamny. At 11.30am, he will be formally received at the presidential palace by Aoun, where the two leaders will hold a private meeting.

This will be followed by extended talks between the delegations of Cyprus and Lebanon.

Both presidents are expected to make statements at 12.30pm, followed by a working lunch. Christodoulides will return later in the afternoon.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis described the trip as “of particular importance at a time when cooperation, mutual trust and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean are increasingly significant.”

He added that the visit reflects Cyprus’ ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Lebanon, a partner with which it shares historical connections, common challenges, and strategic interests.

The visit also provides an opportunity to discuss EU-Lebanon cooperation ahead of Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union. As the EU member closest to Lebanon, Cyprus is seeking to further strengthen the EU-Lebanon partnership.

Christodoulides will be accompanied by Letymbiotis, Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, National Security Advisor Tassos Tzionis, director of the president’s diplomatic office Doros Venezis and other officials.