Cyprus stepped up preparations for its EU Council Presidency as Finance Minister Makis Keravnos met this week with Salla Saastamoinen, deputy director-general of the European anti-fraud office (Olaf), to review upcoming negotiations on the bloc’s financial-protection framework.

According to the ministry, the meeting covered key files ranging from the revision of the European anti-fraud architecture to talks on the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF 2028–2034), as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between Olaf and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

Since Cyprus will hold the presidency in the first half of 2026, Keravnos noted that the country will play a decisive role in shaping these negotiations.

He said the protection of European taxpayers’ money must form a central pillar of the new MFF, while also pointing to ongoing work on Cyprus’ first national anti-fraud strategy, due for presentation in June 2026.

Saastamoinen, meanwhile, conveyed Commissioner Serafin’s message on the EU’s priority to fight fraud.

During her visit, she said she was “very happy to be visiting Cyprus, especially at such an important moment,” referring to the upcoming presidency.

She added that discussions focused on issues from the revision of the anti-fraud architecture to the MFF negotiations, saying she counts on the Cypriot presidency “to take these issues forward”, and welcomed her meetings with local partners “in the fight against all irregularities affecting the EU budget”.

For his part, Keravnos said Cyprus works closely with Olaf and EU institutions to reinforce mechanisms for preventing and addressing irregularities.

“Protecting the resources of European citizens is our top priority,” he said, noting that digital tools, education and artificial intelligence will continue to underpin national efforts while Cyprus seeks solutions backed by all member states.

Saastamoinen noted, moreover, that Cyprus could reinforce its national systems by making fuller use of the EU’s anti-fraud programme, particularly at a time of heightened scrutiny across the bloc.

Both sides agreed to maintain close cooperation as the presidency approaches, promoting effective measures to safeguard the EU budget and strengthen transparency.