Once again, Lidl Cyprus welcomes the festive season with a special Christmas competition that will take place through the Lidl Plus application, offering vouchers worth a total of €30,000!

From Thursday, November 27 to Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Lidl Plus users can complete a participation form, available on the official Lidl Cyprus website to take part in a big draw for the shopping of the year.

The major winners of the competition will be five lucky users, who will win Lidl Plus vouchers worth €6,000 each, and which they will be able to use for their purchases.

With this initiative, Lidl Cyprus once again confirms its commitment to offering truly valuable experiences to its customers and, in turn, rewarding their trust. Because great things are worthy every single day – and this holiday season is the perfect time to prove it, making shopping easier and moments more special.

Learn more about the competition, as well as the terms & conditions here.

Download Lidl Plus now for free from the App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery, register quickly and easily and take part in this season’s competition!

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: