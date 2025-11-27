November’s last weekend is brimming with festivals, exhibitions, events for foodies and of course, markets. Here’s what’s on this weekend all around Cyprus!

In Paphos, a solo art exhibition runs from Friday to Sunday at Ibrahim’s Khan, presenting works by Anastasia Krivenko. Titled The Way Out, the exhibition opens at 6pm on its first day and takes inspiration from the artist’s recurring dreams since her youth, transforming anxiety into tangled staircases and labyrinths.

Another exhibition in Nicosia is coming to a close on Monday and in its final run as it wraps up on Sunday. Isnotgallery welcomes 17 artists in the Papiers – Fountain of Desires who present different art practices expressed on paper.

In Limassol, two very different festivals are happening. The Mind, Body and Spirit Festival at St Raphael’s Resort returns for its 24th edition for a weekend of seminars, workshops and classes on holistic health and wellness, while its marketplace is a larger-than-life bazaar with all sorts of holistic practitioners and creatives selling handmade items and more.

At ETKO Limassol, The Chef’s Odyssey Food Festival will offer global flavours this weekend with over 20 food corners ranging from street food to fine dining. Dishes from Asia, the Mediterranean and Latin America will be featured alongside activities. A family-friendly zone, live music and DJ sets, a Coca-Cola Christmas Truck, an art market, workshops and cocktail stations will keep visitors entertained all weekend long.

Of course, plenty of markets are happening this week as we enter the holiday season. Apart from the Christmas Villages in the mountains, second-hand and festive markets are on elsewhere as well. At Yfantourgeio in Nicosia, the second weekend of the Grand Ba3aars is on this Saturday and Sunday, featuring artists, makers, collectors and food lovers. From 11am to 7pm, you will find handmade crafts, second-hand treasures, food, drink and music options.

Common Ground, also in Nicosia, is hosting its last market of the year. The two-day Anakoutrefko market is a thrift and upcycle market with second-hand vendors and artists who work exclusively with creative reuse or upcycling.

Another market will take place at Limassol Agora – the Fall Harvest Market. Browse food and drink stands, fashion and jewellery vendors, home décor and crafts, lifestyle brands and gifts, while creative clay workshops keep all ages entertained. On Saturday, a live DJ set will add the perfect autumn groove.

The biggest market of them all is the Official Nicosia Christmas Market, which will run at Eleftheria Square from November 29 to January 4. Every day, around 40 different artists will display their festive handmade creations as the city spreads the holiday feeling. Organised by Handmade in Cyprus, the market will run for six weeks at the decorated lower ground area of the square while live music performances, workshops and Santa visits happen. What a way to get into the Christmas spirit!

The Way Out

Solo exhibition by Anastasia Krivenko. November 28-30. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. 11am-8pm. [email protected]

Papiers – Fountain of Desires

Group exhibition of 17 artists from diverse practices presents works on paper. Until November 31. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. Wednesday-Friday: 10am-1pm, 3pm-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. www.isnotgallery.com. Tel: 99-569498

MBS Wellbeing Festival

Festival with markets, seminars and workshops on holistic wellbeing, physical health and more. November 29-30. St Raphael’s Resort, Limassol. www.mbscyprus.com

Chef’s Odyssey Food Festival

World food vendors, cocktails, kids’ corners, workshops and live music. November 29-30. ETKO Limassol. Saturday: 4pm-12am. Sunday: 2pm-12am. www.ticketmaster.cy. Tel: 99-768515

Traces of Our Heritage – Designing for a Cause

Exhibition and awards ceremony for students and community members who designed magnets, postcards, t-shirts, and other small products inspired by local culture, history, and traditions. Part of Larnaca Biennale. November 27. Kallinikeio Municipal Museum, Athienou. 7pm-8pm. www.biennalelarnaca.com/event/traces-of-our-heritage

Grand Ba3aars

Market with local artists, vintage collectors and food sellers. November 29-30 and December 6-7. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 11am onwards. Facebook event: Grand Ba3aars

Anakoutrefko Market

Thrift and upcycle market. November 29-30. Common Ground, Nicosia. 11am-8pm. @commonground.cy

Fall Harvest Market

Two-day market with creative vendors, workshops, food, drink and music. November 29-30. Saturday: 2pm-9pm. Sunday: 12pm-8pm

The Nicosia Christmas Market

Six-week-long market with different handmade artists each day, craft workshops, live performance, street food and drinks. November 29 – January 4. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. www.facebook.com/Handmadein.cy, www.nicosia.org.cy