Cyprus intensified preparations for its EU Council Presidency in 2026 as Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou wrapped up meetings in Stockholm this week, focusing on housing policy and civil protection.

Ioannou held talks with Sweden’s civil protection leadership, Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Deputy Minister Johan Berggren, before meeting Infrastructure and Housing Minister Andreas Carlson.

The visit formed part of a broader round of contacts ahead of Cyprus assuming the rotating presidency in January 2026.

During discussions on civil protection, Ioannou outlined Cyprus’ restructuring plan for the sector, saying the government aims “to improve and strengthen the level of response of the competent services to emergency incidents”, particularly natural disasters.

Swedish officials, meanwhile, noted the need to deepen cooperation among EU member states to bolster resilience nationally and collectively.

Referring to the upcoming presidency, Ioannou said that civil protection issues “will be at the centre of the discussions”, with the goal of determining the next steps in the joint European effort.

Earlier in the day, he toured Sweden’s civil protection agency to review its modernisation work and operational responsibilities.

Turning to housing, Ioannou and Carlson reviewed the European affordable housing plan under preparation and examined ways to strengthen EU-level support for member states.

Both ministers stressed the importance of reducing construction costs to expand the housing stock and ease pressure in national markets. They also agreed on the need to cut red tape and accelerate development procedures to improve access to housing.

Ioannou briefed his Swedish counterpart on Cyprus’ licensing reform, saying the government’s actions over the past two years had accelerated approvals for 50 per cent of developments.

He added that faster licensing forms part of Cyprus’ broader strategy to ease the domestic housing problem.

Carlson expressed interest in Cyprus’ model and conveyed Sweden’s readiness to join the dialogue on shaping a common affordable housing policy to be advanced during the Cypriot presidency.

During the visit, Ioannou also toured Sweden’s civil defence facilities and extended an invitation to Carlson to visit Cyprus in May for the informal meeting on housing, which will take place under the Cypriot EU Council Presidency.