An autopsy was carried out on Friday on the body of the 49-year-old foreign woman found dead in her bathroom in Paralimni on Thursday and the authorities are awaiting the results of laboratory tests that will determine the exact cause of death.

State pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou carried out the autopsy, following Thursday’s forensic examination.

The autopsy results did not identify macroscopic and radiological findings of a traumatic cause of death, nor were any injures or trauma found, however samples were taken from the body for laboratory tests to determine if her death was caused by external factors.

Police said someone had been looking for the woman and called the police when she did not respond.

The police went to her apartment and called in the fire brigade to open the door.

What they saw was a state of chaos, with broken objects strewn across the apartment and bloodstains.

Police investigations are ongoing.