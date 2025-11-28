New special forces soldiers received their green berets on Friday during a ceremony at the ‘Stelios Mavrommatis’ camp in Stavrovouni. The event was attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, army officials, and members of the public.

“We feel nothing but pride for the new recruits,” the president said following an exercise demonstration performed by the soldiers.

Christodoulides underscored Cyprus’ position as the closest EU member state to a region of significant geostrategic importance, saying the island is called upon to “respond to humanitarian operations and rescue missions.”

(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Addressing the parents and relatives of the newly awarded soldiers, he said the green beret is “not simply a badge, but a symbol of character, responsibility, and mental strength.” He added that families had laid the foundations for the development of these qualities.

The ceremony also featured a photo exhibition titled The History of Special Forces in Cyprus, which the president visited. “This exhibition space is not only a tribute to those who sacrificed themselves for the Republic, but also honours those who defended the country,” he said.

Christodoulides expressed hope that more students would visit the exhibition to learn about the work of the special forces and said he wished to see more women enlisting in the national guard.

“The exhibition highlights the importance of honouring the past and strengthening the future of the national guard,” he concluded.