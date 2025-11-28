Two 28-year-old suspects arrested in connection with the murder of businessman Stavros Demosthenous last month will face trial at Limassol criminal court in January, the district court ruled on Friday.

The two men appeared before Limassol district court under draconian security measures and wearing bulletproof vests.

They will join another four suspects accused of involvement in the murder also set to face trial before the Limassol district court on January 29.

The two will remain in custody until the trial starts.

The 28-year-olds were arrested in Thessaloniki in late October under a European arrest warrant. Their exact role in the murder remains unclear.

Demosthenous was shot dead while sitting in a car next to his 18-year-old son in the Ayios Athanasios area of Limassol on October 17.

Police investigations have so far revealed that the bullets that killed Demosthenous were probably fired from a van that was driving right in front of the car that he and his son were in.

The vehicle was later found to have been set on fire, while a motorcycle, which is believed to also have been used in the killing, was found abandoned in the Limassol area.

As of November 7, at least eight suspects were detained in relation to the investigation, although some have since been discharged due to lack of evidence.