A yellow weather warning was issued on Friday as storm Adel moves toward Cyprus, bringing isolated hailstorms along the northern and eastern coasts, as well as fog and cloudy conditions. The system is expected to affect the island from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon.

“We are asking the public to remain vigilant and to avoid unnecessary journeys, as the possibility of flooding and hail is high,” meteorology department officer Andreas Chrysanthous told the Cyprus Mail.

According to the department, a low-pressure system and a cold air mass will influence Cyprus from Friday through Sunday.

On Saturday, “local rain and isolated storms are expected, mainly from the afternoon onwards,” Chrysanthous said.

Widespread rain and local thunderstorms are forecast, along with a noticeable drop in temperature.

The most challenging weather conditions are expected in the west and north, where temperatures will drop to around 18°C.

He reminded the public that with Christmas villages now open, travellers and visitors should stay alert and avoid isolated areas and foggy conditions.

Chrysanthous added that while a yellow warning is not a cause for alarm, sudden weather changes may “leave residents exposed to dangers”, urging the public to stay updated.

Storm Adel previously moved across southern Italy, where it originated, before reaching western Greece, which issued a red weather warning after thunderstorms and strong winds forced the closure of schools.