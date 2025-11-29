Two wildfires near the villages of Kivides and Dora, in Limassol, have been brought under control as of Saturday afternoon.

No livestock structures were at risk in either incident.

The first fire was in Kivides that broke out in the Ayios Akindynos area. Six fire engines from Limassol city and district responded, supported by two from the Forestry Department and one from the British Bases.

The blaze burned about one hectare of dry grass, wild vegetation, pine trees, and carob trees. Two firefighting aircraft carried out water drops.

Fire crews remain on site to complete final extinguishing and secure the area.

The second fire was near Dora, in an inaccessible area, and burned roughly one hectare of dry grass and wild vegetation. Four fire trucks from Limassol district and two from the Forestry Department with 13 personnel were working on the fire.

Two firefighting aircraft have returned to base after their final drops, while ground crews continue securing operations.