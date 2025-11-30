Passengers onboard a flight from Prague were on Sunday afternoon put through a two-hour delay as poor weather conditions at Larnaca airport meant it couldn’t land.

The flight initially approached Larnaca airport but dense fog meant that it couldn’t land.

After 30 minutes circulating above the airport, the pilot was forced to head to Paphos airport instead.

Once in Paphos, the plane was refuelled so it could return to Larnaca once weather conditions permitted.

The flight finally arrived in Larnaca at about 4pm, two hours after it was scheduled to.