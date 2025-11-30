Cyprus’ efforts to get aid through to the people of Gaza has been “very positive and constructive”, Israeli president Isaac Herzog said on Sunday.

In an interview with Phileleftheros, he said he was personally involved from the first moment in the effort to supply humanitarian aid to Gaza, with Cyprus, also being involved from the beginning.

He also congratulated President Nikos Christodoulides and the government “for the continuous efforts to create all kinds of sites for humanitarian aid, including the route between Cyprus and Gaza.”

He added that one of the levers of pressure was the disconnection of Hamas from controlling the supply of food, while noting that the intervention of the Israeli army in Gaza City changed the equation and as a result was then be followed by the substantial intervention of US President Donald Trump’s team to complete the agreement.

Asked about trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Israel, Herzog said there is “a huge passion from the Israelis for Greece and Cyprus and for this alliance”, describing it as a unique opportunity.

“We have a great territory to share together. Now, there are very strong relations between the political systems and of course there are excellent collaborations and synergies at all levels. Therefore, it is not at all circumstantial, it is out of love and passion,” he added, saying that despite any trials during the war, it is an alliance of friends “and so it should be”.

Asked what could be a possible path to peace in the region after the end of the war in Gaza, the Israeli President said it was important that his country’s relations with the Abraham Accord nations remained strong despite adversity.

He added that Trump’s entry into the political arena brought masterful diplomacy and that in turn brought about the achievement of certain goals that would have been unthinkable a few weeks ago, calling the latest UN Security Council resolution historic, even more so because there were no objections and only two abstained, Russia and China.

“They said, quite simply, we want Hamas out of Gaza. We want to bring peace to the people of Gaza and then to the Israelis and Palestinians. And we will have to find a way. This is a big deal. Because despite the forces that are trying to undermine stability and peace throughout the region, there are others who believe that we can move towards peace,” he added.

Asked if after the events of October 7 the two-state solution remains realistic, Herzog said that at the moment such a solution seems very difficult, adding that the main question of Israeli citizens is how to ensure that the one who will run the Palestinian state does not want to attack them again.

Herzog also referred to his personal relationship with Cyprus, as his family maintained plantations in Fasouri until 1974, when they left due to the boycott against Israel at that time after the 1973 war. When he was a minister 15 years ago he visited Fasouri and met the owners at the time.

“I grew up loving Cyprus and so did my wife. I remember my father taking a speedboat from Haifa to Famagusta in the late 60s, early 70s. By the way, I don’t think your readers know that in the morning prayer of every Jew, wine from Cyprus is mentioned, which shows the historical connection we have always had and still have,” he concluded.