Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount struck in the second half as Ruben Amorim’s men battled back for a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts’ nine-month unbeaten Premier League run at Selhurst Park.

United, who tasted victory for only the second time in their last 12 away games, climbed above Palace into sixth in the table on 21 points as Oliver Glasner’s team dropped to seventh on 20.

Palace were first on the scoresheet when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Leny Yoro’s reckless tackle. Mateta had to retake the penalty after a double touch on his first attempt, but he sent Senne Lammens the wrong way again.

Zirkzee levelled for United in the 54th minute when he chested down a free kick before firing home from a difficult angle. Mount struck the winner nine minutes later when a free kick was touched into his path and he unleashed a low shot that found its way through a sea of Palace legs.