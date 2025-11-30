A 49-year-old man was remanded in police custody for four days on Sunday after shots were fired in a residential area early the previous day.

The man faces charges of carrying a weapon and inciting terror in the area of Mesogi in the early hours of Saturday.

Police officer Christoforos Christoforou told Paphos district court that at around 05.40 on Saturday morning, information was received about shots being fired in a residential area in Mesogi.

Police went to the scene where they saw the suspect shouting outside his sister’s house, where she lives with her husband.

The brother and sister have fallen out over a property dispute.

Christoforou told the court that the sister had reported that on Friday night she had c=gone to a nightclub with her husband and his brother.

When her brother walked past their table in the club, she said her brother in law invited him to join them, not knowing that the brother and sister had fallen out.

Her husband told him not to sit down, at which point the suspect left the nightclub.

After the woman and the two other men arrived home at around 5am, she said she received a text message from her brother saying ‘Sister, I died today, I don’t exist, don’t look for me again I am dead’.

Twenty-five minutes later she said she got a call from her brother, who said ‘Tell him to go downstairs’.

At the same time, she heard two shots as her husband tried to go downstairs but was stopped from doing so by his brother.

The husband’s brother then went downstairs where he managed to calm the suspect down.

The two men then walked to a nearby restaurant, where he is thought to have left the gun.

Christoforou told the court a police search of the restaurant found a shotgun and two empty cartridges.

The shots damaged telephone installations on the roof of the couple’s home.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday morning and during questioning admitted he owns two shotguns. He claimed to have a good relationship with his sister and brother in law but said they don’t speak to each other.

He admitted to firing the shots but denied he had told his sister to send her husband downstairs.