The holding of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament in Cyprus on Monday is a moment of particular political importance for our country, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Sunday.

He said the meeting is part of the “final preparation for the assumption of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2026 and marks the recognition of the role and contribution of the Republic of Cyprus to the European establishment”.

President Nikos Christodoulides will welcome President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, and the heads of the political groups at the presidential palace on Monday afternoon for consultations with the Council of Ministers, in a process that strengthens institutional coordination and close cooperation between Nicosia and the European Parliament.

Discussions will focus on the priorities of the upcoming Cyprus Presidency, which aims at “an ambitious but realistic agenda that will reflect the decisive role of the European Union in an environment of international challenges, with particular emphasis on issues related to the Eastern Mediterranean, European security, energy, migration, digital and green transitions, as well as the need for Europe to remain a pillar of stability, democracy and prosperity for all its citizens,” Letymbiotis said.

Christodoulides will then have a private meeting with Metsola before a wider meeting of all delegations.

An official dinner will be held in Kasteliotissa.

On Tuesday, Christodoulides and Metsola will engage in a Dialogue with Young People at the technical school of Larnaca, the students of which will take part in discussions.

“Cyprus sends the message that it is approaching the great responsibility of the presidency with confidence, political seriousness and a clear goal to contribute substantially to the national mission for our common European future,” Letymbiotis said.

Cyprus takes up the presidency on January 1.