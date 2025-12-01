Cyprus’ retail trade strengthened in October 2025, supported by broad-based consumer spending across both edible and non-edible categories, according to figures released on Monday by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Turnover Value Index of retail trade, excluding motor vehicles, rose 7.6 per cent from a year earlier, while the Turnover Volume Index increased 10.1 per cent.

Using 2021 as the base year, the aggregated value index reached 142.6 and the volume index 126.9.

Over the January–October period, value advanced 6.4 per cent and volume 7.8 per cent compared with the same interval of 2024.

Within individual categories, food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores posted one of the sharpest annual rises, with value climbing 12.9 per cent to 156.1 and volume up 15.3 per cent to 124.

Supermarket trade also strengthened, as value grew 7 per cent to 145.3 and volume expanded 9.3 per cent to 122.7.

Likewise, clothing and footwear recorded notable gains, with value rising 15.3 per cent to 148.4 and volume surging 24.4 per cent to 153.2.

Other household equipment, covering construction materials, furniture, electrical appliances and lighting, increased 11 per cent in value to 129 and 12.8 per cent in volume to 117.3.

Pharmaceuticals, orthopaedic goods and cosmetics continued to grow steadily, up 7.8 per cent in value to 131.4 and 5.9 per cent in volume to 121.8.

Moreover, flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods also performed well, with value reaching 211.4, an annual rise of 7.8 per cent, and volume at 179.8, up 6.8 per cent.

By contrast, cultural and recreation goods slipped again, falling 1.2 per cent in value to 119.9 and 1.6 per cent in volume to 107.8.

Retail sales not in stores, including online and mail-order trade, also declined in October, down 10.7 per cent in value to 104.5 and 7.5 per cent in volume to 98.0, despite remaining positive on a year-to-date basis.

Turning to automotive fuel, sales edged up 1.5 per cent in value to 126.3 and 3.5 per cent in volume to 114.

Nevertheless, cumulative figures for the first ten months showed a 1.6 per cent drop in value while volume rose 3.5 per cent.

For broader aggregates, retail trade excluding automotive fuel grew 8.2 per cent in value and 10.9 per cent in volume. Edible goods gained 8.3 per cent in value to 148.6 and 10.5 per cent in volume to 124.4, while non-edible goods rose 8.2 per cent in value to 140.1 and 11.2 per cent in volume to 132.8.

According to Cystat, the Turnover Value Index is calculated at current prices, while the Turnover Volume Index is derived at constant prices using the Consumer Price Index as a deflator.