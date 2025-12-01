The EU must have a leading role in efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Monday.

Speaking in Brussels after the foreign affairs council, Palms said the ministers discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and “stated with full responsibility that the possibility must be given to Ukraine to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity within the framework of a political solution to end the war”.

“It is inconceivable for a major organisation such as the EU not to have a say in matters concerning European territory, especially when the situation in Ukraine affects to a great extent the Union itself,” Palmas said.

Regarding military mobility, Palmas said “the European Commission and the Union should be more active in defence-related matters”.

“We also discussed the issues concerning the European Defence Agency – the EDA – and we expressed our full support to this organisation, as we consider it essential for strengthening and guiding the EU in defence matters,” he said.