The Bean Bar family continues to grow, introducing a brand-new innovative concept. The chain, in collaboration with Beauty Line, has created a new experience that brings together coffee, positive vibes and wellness in one harmoniously designed space.

The renovated Beauty Line store on Anexartisias Street in Limassol is set to open its doors to the public this week, hosting the 20th Bean Bar store. This venture is an innovative step for Cyprus, fully aligned with the international trend of pop-up coffee shops within wellness and beauty establishments.

The collaboration between the two brands is built on the shared philosophy of “Wellness in Every Brew”, creating a space where coffee meets beauty and self-care and becomes a moment of holistic rejuvenation.

As part of this collaboration, a brand-new, exclusive wellness signature drink is being introduced: Collagen Glow, a tropical-fruit-flavoured beverage crafted especially for the new Bean Bar store. The new product is made of My Elements Beauty Collagen, available at Beauty Line stores, marking the strong connection between the two brands and their common commitment to wellness.

The new store offers a full range of products, beverages, and beloved signature flavours, including the single-origin blends from Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Brazil, which are best suited for Calm, Wild and Alive moods respectively, as well as the Latin American blend, which elicits a cool mood. With raw materials carefully selected for their exceptional quality, every choice becomes a small ritual: with an espresso, cappuccino, latte, freddo, americano, mocha or filter coffee.

The menu also includes freshly squeezed juices, superfood and protein shakes, selected tea varieties and a range of hot or cold beverages in addition to savoury snacks, sandwiches, protein bars, energy date balls, superfood chocolate cookie pots and yogurt pots made with fresh ingredients, all of which are all thoughtfully crafted to offer nutritious options that perfectly pair with coffee.

The new Bean Bar pop-up store at Beauty Line Anexartisias introduces a bright, uplifting and welcoming space, while staying true to the brand’s signature design, joyful energy and enthusiasm. Visitors can enjoy their favourite beverage before, after or even during their shopping, creating a complete beauty experience.

“Bean Bar continues to grow, evolve and innovate,” noted Bean Bar’s Brand Manager, Antonia Koumettou. “The opening of our new pop-up store within Beauty Line Anexartisias meets the highest international standards, which makes us very excited,” she added.

“This collaboration introduces a modern trend to Cyprus where coffee and wellness complement each other, creating a comprehensive experience for consumers. With this new concept, we aim to offer even more convenience and comfort to people’s everyday moments, while Collagen Glow marks this new era for Bean Bar in the most creative way.”