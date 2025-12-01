RedwolfOgilvy and the Stephanis Store Network announce the launch of a new strategic partnership that places the use of Digital Performance Marketing at the centre of all available digital channels. The agreement covers the overall planning, strategy and full implementation of digital activities aimed at enhancing the performance of the Stephanis e-commerce website, the largest electronic goods online store in Cyprus.

The collaboration is a response to the modern needs of the Cypriot consumer — who seeks fast, reliable and intelligent purchasing solutions — as well as to the increasing demands of the digital environment, where strategy, data and efficiency form the core of success.

The start of the partnership was marked by an initial dynamic initiative: the Black Friday campaign of the Stephanis Store Network, delivered by RedwolfOgilvy, which strengthened the brand’s penetration and visibility in the digital market.

The philosophy behind the new partnership

Stephanis Stores and RedwolfOgilvy are committed to a partnership that combines the technological excellence of Stephanis Stores with RedwolfOgilvy’s strategic and creative approach to performance. The goal is to develop a comprehensive, efficient and fully measurable digital presence.

“We are particularly pleased with our collaboration with the Stephanis Store Network, the largest electronic goods network in Cyprus,” noted Filippos Siakavaras, Digital Marketing Head at RedwolfOgilvy. “Our aim is to enhance the performance of the ecommerce website through strategic analysis, data utilisation and the application of modern performance marketing methods.”

From the perspective of Stephanis Stores, the approach is equally strategic and focused on the evolution of the ecommerce website. “Our partnership with RedwolfOgilvy represents a strategic step towards the further development of our e-commerce website,” said Stephanie Stephani, Head of Marketing and Communications of the Stephanis Store Network. “We trust their expertise in digital marketing with the aim of offering an even more efficient and comprehensive experience to our customers.”

About Stephanis Stores

With a presence of over 60 years, Stephanis Stores have evolved into the largest technology brand in Cyprus, offering a complete range of products and services that meet the needs of both consumers and businesses.

About RedwolfOgilvy

RedwolfOgilvy is one of the most innovative and effective advertising and digital agencies in Cyprus, with deep expertise in performance marketing, strategic communication and the development of data-driven digital experiences.