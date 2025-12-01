Several roads in the Troodos mountains will be cleared following the heavy rainfall which had caused a landslide of rocks, the public works department said on Monday.

According to the department, works will be carried on the Pedoulas – Kykkos, Kykkos – Gerakies, Kykkos – Kampos, Kalopanagiotis – Orkontas and Pachyammos – Pyrgos roads throughout the day.

Police on Monday issued a warning to those travelling in the area to observe the road traffic code and comply with traffic signs to avoid collisions.

Heavy rainfall had on Sunday evening caused landslides of rocks and soil, affecting traffic as some roads were deemed “dangerous” by police until around 8pm.