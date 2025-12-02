December is here and so are new art exhibitions. In the mad rush before the end of the year, artists are busy presenting their latest works. Opening at Diatopos Art Centre on Saturday is Ksenia Kudasova’s solo exhibition Self-fulfilling Prophecy: Flat Ontology.

Running from Saturday to December 12, the artist opens the curtain slightly to see the fragile border between the physical and the digital, the liminal space where digital entities, or witnesses, exist.

Her watercolours on raw canvas act like living systems: the pigment seeps, leaks and dissolves, creating patterns that seem to appear by themselves. Ksenia describes this process as granulation magic. She paints in a wet, alla prima technique, letting colour and water make their own decisions. Alongside the paintings, other objects and small clay figures inhabit the gallery like parallel presences. They emerge from digital space but have not yet fully entered the material world. Through these fragile connections, the exhibition reflects on care, embodiment and communication across invisible distances.

As a contemporary artist, curator and writer, her practice explores liminal spaces between art, magic and technology, focusing on care, embodiment and the gestures of transmission. Following dozens of group exhibitions and five solo showcases, the Paphos-based artist heads to Nicosia to present a new solo show, curated by Daphne Nikita.

The exhibition is organised in collaboration with the gallery, Visual Voices, Generation for Change and L’atelier des Artistes en Exil, as part of the RELATE residency under the mentorship of Evagoria Dapola.

Self-fulfilling Prophecy: Flat Ontology

Solo exhibition by Ksenia Kudasova. Curated by Daphne Nikita. December 6-12. Diatopos Art Centre, Nicosia. Opening: 7pm. Tel: 22 766117. www.diatopos.com