Global air passenger demand rose by 6.6 per cent in October 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), increased by 5.8 per cent year-on-year, slightly trailing demand.

As a result, the global passenger load factor climbed 0.7 percentage points to 84.6 per cent.

International traffic was once again the main driver of expansion, rising 8.5 per cent year-on-year. Capacity on international routes grew by 7.1 per cent, pushing the international load factor to 84.6 per cent, 1.1 points higher than in October 2024.

Meanwhile, domestic demand increased 3.4 per cent year-on-year. Domestic capacity rose by 3.6 per cent, leaving the domestic load factor broadly stable at 84.6 per cent, down 0.1 points from a year earlier.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said “October was a strong month for air travel with demand up 6.6% on the previous year.”

He noted the “4.5 per cent international traffic growth for carriers based in North America,” describing it as a shift after several months of near-flat performance.

He added that scheduled seat capacity is set to expand by 3.6 per cent in November and by 4.7 per cent in December, pointing to “strong demand for holiday travel and businesses looking to complete deals by the end of the year.”

Walsh said the resilience of air travel demand, “with the jobs and growth it brings, is a bright spot that governments should nurture with care,” particularly given the uncertainty surrounding the 2026 economic outlook.

Asia-Pacific carriers recorded the strongest increase in international demand, with traffic up 10.9 per cent year-on-year. Capacity rose 9.1 per cent, pushing the region’s load factor to 84.4 per cent, up 1.4 points from October 2024. Routes to and from China, Japan and Vietnam all posted double-digit growth.

European airlines saw demand rise by 7.4 per cent year-on-year, while capacity increased 6 per cent. The load factor climbed 1.2 points to 86.5 per cent, the highest among all regions.

In North America, international traffic increased by 4.5 per cent. Capacity rose 4.7 per cent, leaving the load factor slightly lower at 84.2 per cent, down 0.1 points from last year. The trans-Atlantic corridor expanded by 3.8 per cent, picking up modestly from September’s 3.3 per cent increase.

Middle Eastern carriers posted a 10.7 per cent year-on-year rise in demand. Capacity climbed 8.1 per cent, pushing the load factor to 82.5 per cent, up 2 points. The region’s growth partly reflects a lower base in 2024, when geopolitical tensions had disrupted traffic flows.

Latin American airlines reported a 7.2 per cent rise in international demand. Capacity grew by 8.2 per cent year-on-year, nudging the load factor down 0.8 points to 84.6 per cent.

African airlines recorded a 7.3 per cent increase in demand, while capacity rose 5.3 per cent. The load factor improved by 1.4 points to 74.1 per cent, remaining the lowest among all regions.

Domestic traffic rose 3.4 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, supported by renewed growth in the United States after two consecutive months of contraction. Overall domestic load factors slipped 0.1 points to 84.6 per cent on capacity growth of 3.6 per cent.

Brazil remained the standout performer, with domestic demand jumping 12.4 per cent and capacity up 10.5 per cent. The load factor strengthened by 1.5 points to 85.2 per cent.

In China, domestic traffic increased 5.7 per cent year-on-year. Capacity expanded 4.6 per cent, raising the load factor by 0.9 points to 85.5 per cent.

Japan’s domestic market grew 4.2 per cent, while capacity contracted slightly by 0.6 per cent. The load factor climbed strongly to 88.3 per cent, up 4.1 points and the highest among all major domestic markets.

In the United States, domestic demand rose 1.3 per cent after declines in the previous two months. Capacity expanded 3.1 per cent, pushing the load factor down 1.5 points to 82 per cent.

Elsewhere, Australia’s domestic market grew by 3.8 per cent, but capacity increased 5.1 per cent, reducing the load factor by 1.1 points to 85.2 per cent. India posted a 4.6 per cent rise in demand and a 5.5 per cent capacity increase, sending the load factor down 0.7 points to 81.5 per cent.