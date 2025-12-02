Students from around the EU raised concerns about future employment, political representation, and housing during a discussion with President Nikos Christodoulides and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Tuesday.

The dialogue was held at the Larnaca technical school, as part of the EU’s Christmas in Europe 2025 event.

Metsola was on the island for the second day of a two-day visit linked to the island holding the presidency of the EU council as of January 1.

Christodoulides placed strong emphasis on Cyprus’ commitment to strengthening technical and vocational education, describing it as a national priority.

He said the government aims to connect education more closely with the labour market, with technical schools currently offering some of the strongest employment prospects in the country.

Many of the improvements being made to technical education are supported by EU programmes.

Metsola agreed and highlighted the importance of vocational mobility, assuring students that both she and the president would resist any attempts to reduce EU investment in such training.

On political participation, Christodoulides commended his administration for lowering the voting age from 18 to 17 and introducing automatic voter registration.

Metsola urged more young people to become involved in politics, saying too few run for office or are asked for their views.

Migration remained a central issue for students.

Christodoulides said Cyprus had seen an 86 per cent reduction in arrivals and had increased voluntary returns, supported by EU funding and expertise.

Metsola added that the challenge required greater solidarity among member states and pointed to ongoing legislative efforts in the European Parliament to strengthen support for countries under pressure.

Energy costs and inflation were also discussed.

Christodoulides highlighted the EU’s significant financial support for Cyprus, including €675 million for the Cyprus to Greece energy interconnection and further funding for renewable energy projects.

Metsola said Europe had improved its energy resilience since 2022 but needed to continue diversifying sources and investing in clean technology to keep prices stable for the public.

Both leaders spoke about creating a competitive and secure Europe that encourages young people to build their futures within the union.

Christodoulides said this would be a key focus during Cyprus’ tenure leading the council.

Housing concerns were also raised, with Christodoulides confirming that Cyprus is preparing new national measures while the European Commission readies an EU strategy on affordable housing.

He concluded that his upcoming visit to Kiev is intended to underline Cyprus’ commitment to keeping Ukraine, and its sovereignty, a priority.