Cyprus strengthened its links with the EU institutional centre this week as Greek airline Aegean, in cooperation with Hermes Airports, launched a new direct Larnaca–Brussels route beginning of December, a connection viewed as particularly important ahead of the country’s EU Council presidency in the first half of 2026.

The launch was marked at an event at Larnaca International Airport on Tuesday, with Aegean noting in its announcement that the new service “ensures direct access to a strategically important European destination” in view of the upcoming presidency.

The airline will operate three weekly flights in December, rising to five per week between January and June 2026.

According to the company, the route forms part of its wider 2026 development plan, which includes an eight per cent increase in capacity compared with 2025 and brings total seats to and from Cyprus to around 1.5 million.

This, it added, reflects the strategic importance of the Cypriot market and the firm’s commitment to strengthening the island’s connectivity.

Aegean’s Corporate Affairs and Communications Director, Marina Valvi, welcomed the addition of the Brussels route, describing it as one of high added value for both Cypriot travellers and international visitors.

She said the airline “remains firmly committed to enhancing the connectivity of Cyprus”, offering reliable travel options to key European destinations.

She also noted that, working closely with Hermes Airports, the company continues to invest in its presence on the island and to provide the “comfort, service and high level of travel experience” associated with Aegean for more than 26 years.

Hermes Airports echoed the significance of the new route. In her remarks at the event, Maria Kouroupi, the company’s, Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication said the Larnaca–Brussels connection is “another important step” in expanding Cyprus’ connectivity.

She added that the service will support the needs of the Cypriot EU presidency as well as meet a longstanding demand for a direct link with the Belgian capital.

Kouroupi said Hermes looks forward to working with stakeholders to promote Cyprus to the Belgian market and to ensure the sustainability of the route beyond 2026.

Aegean also emphasised its longstanding role in connecting Cyprus with the region through its hubs in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Alongside the Brussels launch, the airline will resume its direct Larnaca–Heraklion route on December 2 with two weekly flights, while continuing to offer up to seven daily flights to Athens, up to seven weekly flights to Thessaloniki and up to eight weekly flights to Tel Aviv.