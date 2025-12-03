It’s Christmas time, and that means a rich events agenda. In Nicosia, the locals’ favourite coffee shop, Prozak is busy organising several cultural events. Coming up first is a two-day book fair at its next-door space, Common Room.

On Saturday and Sunday, a market will be set up with new and old books, rare and original prints, handmade bookmarks and writers showcasing their work. On the first day, the book fair will be on from 4pm to 10pm while on day two, it will run between 10am and 4pm.

On Saturday night, an Open Mic Night will be held simultaneously at Prozak at 8pm, welcoming poets, rappers, musicians, comedians, spoken word artists and performers of any kind who wish to share their work with the public.

Then, on December 11, the first quiz night at Prozak will take place. Teams of three to five people can participate in the game, which will be held in Greek, answering questions for the chance to win prizes. Host for the night is Pavlos C Hunt, who will open up the evening with a short stand-up comedy act.

Finally, on December 19, 20 and 21, Prozak’s annual Xmas Market will host 20 local artists. Browse ceramic creations, big and small illustrations, handmade dolls, accessories, jewellery, food, books, cards, clothes, notebooks and much more.

Book Fair

Second-hand and new books, original prints, bookmarks and writers. December 6-7. Common Room, Prozak. Saturday: 4pm-10pm. Sunday: 10am-4pm

Open Mic Night

Performance night for local poets, rappers, musicians, comedians, spoken word artists and performers. December 6. Prozak, Nicosia. 8pm

Quiz Night

Hosted by comedian Pavlos C. Hunt. December 11. Prozak, Nicosia. 8pm. In Greek. €5

Prozak Xmas Market

20 local artists showcase their work. December 19-21. Common Room, Prozak, Nicosia. 4pm-9pm