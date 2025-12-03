A Christmas bonus will be paid to thousands of benefits recipients, supporting around 65,000 families at a total cost exceeding €17 million following a cabinet decision, the deputy ministry said on Wednesday.

The payment will be made to those on minimum wage, who will receive an amount equal to 80 per cent of their basic needs, the deputy ministry said.

Low-income pensioners will receive a sum matching their December allowance, with a guaranteed minimum of €100.

The same set amount will be granted to families receiving a child allowance for three or more children, and single-parent families.

Families with children who attend schools in the north will receive an amount equivalent to the December 2025 allowance.

War veterans and their respective widows will be paid on December 10.

On December 12, those on minimum wage will receive payment, followed by those on unemployment benefits on December 15.

On December 17, payments will then be deposited for low-income pensioners, families with three or more children, single-parent families, and those who have remained in the north.