Nicosia court has postponed the second “trial within a trial” for a German national accused of usurping Greek Cypriot property in northern Cyprus.

Defence lawyer Sotiris Argyrou sought additional time to prepare his submissions, originally scheduled for December 3 at 9am, to which the prosecution raised no objection.

The hearing is now set for Monday, December 8, at 9am, when statements will proceed.

The second “trial within a trial” questions whether the police statement the German national gave on July 11, 2024, four days after her arrest was voluntary.

During a five-hour session on November 21, prosecutors cross-examined her on the issue, while defence counsel objected to several questions as irrelevant; both sides also filed a joint statement of agreed facts.​

Under questioning by Anna Mattheou, the defendant maintained she provided the statement due to police retention of her laptop, tablet, phone, and emails, raising fears of about possible consequences for her family in Germany.

She also insisted on her innocence despite legal advice to plead guilty, noting the case hinges on a single testimony by a person she had chatted with in broken English during a flight, a conversation she said she had not been asked about.