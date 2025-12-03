The turnover value index for services and transport in Cyprus recorded broad increases in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, according to the statistical service (Cystat).

According to the figures, administrative and support service activities rose by 8.8 per cent, while accommodation and food service activities increased by 7.7 per cent.

Professional, scientific and technical activities were up by 7.4 per cent, transport and storage activities by 3.6 per cent, and real estate activities by 3 per cent.

Information and communication activities also recorded growth, rising by 2.9 per cent.

Looking at the first nine months of the year, accommodation and food service activities increased by 9.6 per cent, administrative and support service activities by 8.6 per cent, and information and communication by 5.1 per cent.

Professional, scientific and technical activities rose by 4.7 per cent, while transport and storage activities posted a 3 per cent rise.

In contrast, real estate activities declined over the same period, falling by 1 per cent compared to January–September 2024.

Rental and leasing activities rose by 11 per cent, employment activities fell by 3.3 per cent, while travel agency, tour operator and related reservation services increased by 5.2 per cent.

In addition, security and investigation activities recorded a sharp rise of 9.8 per cent, and office administrative, office support and other business support activities climbed by 15.7 per cent.

Accommodation increased by 7.2 per cent, while food and beverage service activities rose by 8.3 per cent.

Moreover, information and communication activities advanced by 2.9 per cent, with publishing up by 3.5 per cent and programming and broadcasting by 4.4 per cent.

Telecommunications increased by 1.1 per cent, computer programming, consultancy and related services by 1.4 per cent, while information service activities recorded the most notable rise, reaching 24.6 per cent.

Professional, scientific and technical activities also expanded. Legal and accounting services rose by 4.1 per cent, head-office and management consultancy activities by 5.6 per cent, advertising and market research by 11.5 per cent, and other professional, scientific and technical activities by 6.7 per cent.

However, motion picture, video, television, sound recording and music publishing activities grew only marginally, up by 0.5 per cent, while architectural and engineering activities posted a stronger increase of 9.9 per cent.

As for transport and storage activities, these rose by 3.6 per cent. Land transport increased by 5.3 per cent, water transport by 0.1 per cent, and air transport by 19.4 per cent.

At the same time, warehousing and support services expanded by 2.8 per cent, while postal and courier activities rose by 8.6 per cent.

Finally, real estate activities recorded a 3 per cent rise in the quarter, despite the broader year-to-date decline noted earlier.