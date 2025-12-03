Construction works for the EU-funded creation of the 3.7-kilometre linear park in the northern part of Nicosia, which will eventually connect to the southern parts of the city via the buffer zone have been launched and are set to be completed by the end of February 2026, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The Pedieos River/Kanlidere rehabilitation project aims to improve overall connectivity around the river flowing around the capital.

It will enhance public spaces and facilitate access to nature and connect the north to the south via Ledra Palace crossing point.

The first construction phase will cover an area stretching over 1.2 kilometres, where a two-way bicycle lane, a sidewalk and a green belt forming an access route leading towards the river will be created.

By improving the natural environment around the river and the creation of public spaces, the project is aimed at bringing both communities together and contribute to wider peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts in the wider scale.

The launch of the construction works follows an extensive preparation phase, including a feasibility study carried out by the European Commission in 2018-2019.

It was eventually finalised by the UN development programme in September 2024, drawing on environmental studies and input from different stakeholders.

The project forms part of the EU’s aid programme for the Turkish Cypriot community and is intended to facilitate the reunification of Cyprus.