Cloudy skies and rain continue till Friday, however temperatures are set to drop over the weekend bringing sleet and snow in the mountains.

Weather remains overcast on Wednesday afternoon with fine dust in the atmosphere and local light showers.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with isolated showers.

Winds will be a northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 11C inland, 14C along the coast and 6C in the highest mountains.

Thursday will continue mainly cloudy with isolated showers.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and at times a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 23C inland and along the coast, and 13C in the highest mountains.

Friday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, however thunderstorms can be expected overnight and on Saturday.

Sleet and snow are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday in Troodos.

Temperatures are set to rise slightly on Friday and drop from Saturday onwards to around the seasonal average.