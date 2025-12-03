The Green party and Animal party have announced a shared political platform for the 2026 parliamentary elections.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the leaders of both parties, Stavros Papadouris of the Greens and Kyriakos Kyriakou of the Animal party, presented a set of wide-ranging proposals within their manifesto.

Papadouris said the cooperation reflects “a common vision that puts people, animals and nature at the centre of political decision-making”, adding that the joint platform “aims to restore trust through transparency, social protection and sustainable development”.

Kyriakou said the collaboration was built on “realistic policies that respond to everyday challenges”.

“Both parties want to ensure fairness across the economy,” he said.

The joint platform emphasises social protection, with both parties arguing that economic policy must safeguard real incomes and address the rising cost of living.

Their proposals include stricter market supervision, transparent pricing for essential goods and the removal of practices they say lead to monopolistic conditions.

They also call for wage policies indexed to living costs and a firm stance against corruption.

Housing is presented as a priority area, with the parties advocating mass social housing projects, rent controls and state guarantees to help young people purchase their first home.

They link these measures to broader calls for protection of both urban and natural environments from unchecked development.

Papadouris described housing affordability as “a basic right that the state has an obligation to defend”.

The two parties highlight the fight against corruption as fundamental to transparency in government and fair recruitment practices.

They argue that entrenched corruption threatens the integrity of state institutions.

Kyriakou said “corruption is eating away at public life” and called for “strict oversight mechanisms that no government can manipulate”.

On immigration, the joint framework proposes quicker asylum procedures, reinforced border controls and clearer integration rules.

The parties say the approach balances humanitarian principles with effective management.

They also call for a strategy to prevent exploitation and people trafficking.

Their social policy proposals include restructuring benefits to target needs more effectively, increasing low pensions and expanding support for those most vulnerable, such as single-parent families, people with disabilities and the unemployed.

They maintain that poverty is the result of political choices and requires structural remedies.

On health, the parties advocate strengthening the general health system (Gesy) through increased staffing, modern equipment and transparent cooperation with the private sector.

They describe healthcare as a non-negotiable right and stress the need to shorten waiting times and ensure equal access.

Environmental priorities feature prominently, with commitments to clean energy, biodiversity protection and tougher laws against animal cruelty.

The platform outlines measures from improved water management and recycling to sustainable transport and stronger safeguards for natural habitats.

Kyriakou emphasised that “animal welfare is inseparable from a healthy environment and a humane society”.

The parties also reaffirm their positions on human rights, supporting equality and LGBT rights.

On the Cyprus issue, they reiterate their view that any settlement must be grounded in international law.

Both parties invited the public to support what they describe as a shared green vision for Cyprus as they enter the early stages of their electoral campaign.