Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis travels to Brussels on Wednesday to take part in Thursday’s meeting of EU transport ministers, where discussions will centre on global measures for decarbonising the maritime sector and the upcoming work programme of the Cyprus EU Council Presidency.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, Hadjimanolis will outline Cyprus’ priorities on maritime transport during its presidency in the first half of 2026, while engaging in talks on the sector’s transition to cleaner fuels and internationally coordinated emissions rules.

While in Brussels, she will also hold bilateral meetings with several counterparts from across the bloc, including ministers from Denmark, which currently holds the Council Presidency, and Ireland, which will assume the role from July 1, 2026.