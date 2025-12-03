A groundbreaking project, The Blue Heart Café, is set to open its doors and will employ 10 people with autism. It is set to be the first social business in Cyprus, committed to empowering people with support needs through meaningful employment and opportunities for inclusivity. The Café is an initiative of the NGO Voice for Autism and will be ready to operate early next year.

Five young people with autism are shareholders in the business and eight have completed a training programme.

The Blue Heart Café is located at 10B Yiannis Kranidiotis Street in downtown Nicosia and is a model for social innovation, social inclusivity and social entrepreneurship. Its mission is to empower its unique staff and foster a welcoming community space for all.

“We want to put autism firmly on the map and integrate, support and celebrate our unique community. We’re not just serving coffee; we’re creating opportunities and impacting social change,” says Voice for Autism President Ellen Georgiou Pontikis. “And we are not just creating jobs; we are creating a community where everyone feels valued and their abilities are celebrated.”

Pontikis says setting up the project was a long and challenging journey, but what started as a dream materialised thanks to people who shared the vision and stood up for the project.

The first to stand up was the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, the major sponsor of the initiative, recognising the importance of this social mission and wanting to “give it wings”.

“We have been supporting many important initiatives across Cyprus and will continue to do so, but The Blue Heart Café captured our hearts from the very beginning,” says Founder Andrey Dashin. “It represents a new way forward, a purpose that drives change. It challenges outdated thinking and creates space for talent and commitment that are too-often overlooked. It is pioneering and it will inspire others. Our belief is simple: every person deserves the chance to thrive, and this project makes that belief real.”

The Department for Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, under the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare, is also standing up for the project with a grant to five people with autism to invest in the business. The Department also supported the training programme that helped eight people with support needs prepare for the workplace.

The support of the Office of the Commissioner for Cooperative Societies and Social Enterprises was instrumental in navigating social enterprise laws and regulations. Government support combined with corporate support was the perfect cocktail to kickstart the project. It didn’t take long for others to want to be part of it.

As momentum grew, local businesses stepped in to support the long-term sustainability of the project. ECOMMBX is “powering” the project with long-term support and a commitment to empowering people with autism while impacting social change. WOLT is a partner and is providing delivery and other services. iHeart Coffee is donating coffee and expertise. Windstorm Trading has donated funds to furnish the café. Island Oil Holdings continues to be a major supporter of Voice for Autism.

The support of local business is critical to sustaining operations. Social ventures are often more expensive to set up than traditional business models because of the training and support needed. Profits will be reinvested into the business to expand training programmes, create more jobs and raise public awareness.

About Voice for Autism:

Advocacy & Action provides advocacy and support for young adults with disabilities to build meaningful, connected lives. The NGO works to advance independence, productivity and inclusion, and advocates for improved public and private policies. www.voiceforautism.org