A 71-year-old woman from Paphos has reported falling victim to an online investment scam after responding to an advertisement promoting what was presented as a state-backed investment platform, police said on Wednesday.

The complaint advertisement appeared online in September 2025, directing users to create an account through a link.

After registering, the woman was contacted by unknown individuals who claimed they would guide her through each investment and help her manage her funds.

The suspects allegedly showed her falsified information suggesting that her investments had generated profits.

Convinced of the scheme’s legitimacy, she proceeded to transfer approximately €6,500 in two separate transactions to a bank account provided by the individuals.

When she later attempted to withdraw her supposed earnings, she realised that her account had been blocked and that she had been defrauded.

She subsequently reported the incident to the authorities.