Police in Limassol remain on high alert as a tense incident unfolds in the Ayios Ioannis area, where a 65-year-old woman has barricaded herself in and is reportedly threatening to blow up her house using gas cylinders.

According to police, the woman is demanding that authorities reverse a court decision ordering her eviction.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, she phoned her son to say she had locked herself inside the residence and claimed she had gas cylinders with her.

She reportedly warned she intended to ignite them if anyone attempted to enter.

Forces were immediately deployed to the scene.

Officers have blocked the road outside the house and established a safety perimeter to keep neighbours and bystanders at a distance.

Emergency responders and fire services have also been placed on standby due to the potential risk of explosion.

The situation began when bailiffs arrived to enforce a court-ordered eviction.

Before they could proceed, the woman barricaded herself indoors, and, according to her son, expressed clear intentions to harm herself.

Specialised police negotiators are currently attempting to establish communication with the woman in hopes of defusing the crisis.