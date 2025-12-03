Customs officers have recently intercepted significant quantities of undeclared tobacco and luxury goods at Larnaca airport.

According to a department announcement on Wednesday, customs officials identified five passengers preparing to depart for the UK on November 30 with luggage containing 461 cartons of cigarettes. None of them carried the required health warnings or the mandatory traceability codes, indicating they were untaxed.

The passengers were arrested on the spot, and their luggage and contents were seized.

The Larnaca district court later issued four-day detention orders for all five individuals.

On December 1, during routine checks of passengers, officers intercepted a 57-year-old Cypriot passenger arriving from Switzerland.

His luggage contained a luxury watch and designer clothing accessory valued at more than €105,000, which had not been declared for customs duties and taxes.

The passenger was fined €4,000, and authorities collected some €19,000 in duties and taxes.

The customs department emphasised that these cases demonstrate ongoing vigilance against the import and export of undeclared and untaxed goods.