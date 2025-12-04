Digital Innovation Hub Cyprus (DiGiNN), in collaboration with the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo), is hosting the Smart Paphos 360° Hackathon over December 6–7, 2025 at the AUB Mediterraneo campus in Paphos. The event brings together undergraduate and postgraduate students from universities across Cyprus to develop technology-driven ideas that contribute to the city’s digital and sustainable transformation.

Focused on the overarching theme “Sustainable Urban Development of Paphos,” the Hackathon invites students to design innovative solutions that respond to real municipal challenges. Participants will work collaboratively to explore areas such as smart city development, cultural heritage preservation, environmental sustainability, public safety, cybersecurity, and enhanced citizen engagement.

The two-day event will begin with a kick-off and orientation session, followed by continuous idea design and development phases, mentor check-ins, and a final round of pitching and judging. An awards ceremony and closing remarks will conclude the programme.

In preparation for the Hackathon, registered students have already taken part in two online workshops, Mastering the Pitch and Prototyping 101, designed to equip them with the tools needed to present impactful, well-structured solutions.

“The Smart Paphos 360° Hackathon reflects our commitment to creating opportunities where students can engage with meaningful societal challenges,” said Dr Wassim El Hajj, rector of AUB Mediterraneo. “By combining technology, creativity, and civic responsibility, this initiative helps empower the next generation to contribute to a smarter and more sustainable Paphos.”

Throughout the event, participants will collaborate closely with peers and receive guidance from industry experts, academic mentors and innovation specialists. The Hackathon aims to strengthen partnerships between students, academia and local stakeholders, while fostering ideas with real potential for implementation in the city.

For more information about the Smart Paphos 360° Hackathon, please visit:

https://www.diginn.eu/smart-paphos-360-hackathon-innovating-for-a-better-city/

About American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo

The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) in Pafos, Cyprus, is approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) as a branch campus of the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Beirut, Lebanon. AUB operates under a charter granted by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) which registers the university’s degree programmes. All departments and programs at AUB Mediterraneo are accredited in Europe and Cyprus through the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Higher Education (CYQAA) and recognised globally. For more information, please visit: www.aubmed.ac.cy