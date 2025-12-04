EMBIO Diagnostics has entered a strategic partnership with international basketball player Sasha Vezenkov, who joins the Cyprus-based deep-tech company as both an investor and brand ambassador for its airbeld indoor air-quality solution.

The collaboration is being launched with a new campaign and video, spotlighting the impact of indoor air on health, well-being and longevity.

According to research cited by the company, indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air, often affecting children, the elderly and families without them realising.

Against this backdrop, the airbeld device is positioned as a tool that monitors and records CO2 levels, dust particles, chemical substances and humidity, offering a clear picture of “what we are truly breathing” and how it may affect daily health.

Speaking about the partnership, Vezenkov said that “with airbeld, we can better understand what our children and families are breathing and make immediate changes. That is power.”

He added that the device helps explain why people experience headaches, migraines and fatigue, allowing them to “be in control of what you breathe so you can improve the air around you”.

He also noted that he first approached airbeld as a consumer, and that “it didn’t make sense to be just an ambassador, especially for something I believe in so strongly”.

Moreover, his decision to invest in EMBIO Diagnostics followed several years of following the company’s progress, during which he identified a team with strong scientific foundations, advanced technology and a credible long-term vision.

Commenting on the partnership, EMBIO Diagnostics founder and CEO Constantinos Loizou said that through airbeld™ the company aims to bring scientifically validated technology into people’s homes, giving users “the power, knowledge and ability to improve their daily lives”.

He added that the cooperation with Vezenkov strengthens this mission, forming “a strong alliance dedicated to making air quality a part of every family’s daily care”.

The company’s clientele already includes major groups such as Coca-Cola HBC, Cybarco, Eurobank Cyprus and Nicosia Mall, which rely on airbeld for fast and accurate indoor air analysis. Further information is available at airbeld.com.

EMBIO Diagnostics, described as one of Cyprus’ leading deep-tech innovators, develops diagnostic solutions using advanced sensors, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

With fully verticalised R&D, it designs and manufactures high-precision devices in Cyprus for environmental monitoring, food safety, shipping and medical technology.

Its airbeld Eos system has received Works with WELL recognition from the International WELL Building Institute, aligning it with specific WELL standard features, among the most rigorous global benchmarks for healthy indoor environments.

The development of airbeld is supported by the Cyprus Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).