Poseidonia Beach Hotel welcomes back its annual festive market with an even bigger sustainability focus this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the 3rd RE-Merry Christmas – The Other Market will take place at the hotel and continues to be a plastic-free Christmas market that promotes ethical products, edible local produce and handmade crafts.

All of its vendors have been carefully selected to produce environmentally-friendly artistic gifts for the holiday season – from their materials to their packaging. Apart from the big Christmas market, the organising Green Committee partners with PASYKAF this year to embrace the true meaning of Christmas.

Beyond just crafts and local sellers, the weekend event also features three photography exhibitions taking place in the hotel’s lobby, heldg in collaboration with the Cyprus Photographic Society (Limassol Branch).

The three showcases explore Internal Aquatic Ecosystems, Built Structures and Natural Elements in Limassol District; RE-Discovering Old Limassol / Limassol in Black & White; and Carnival: A Limassol Legacy.

What’s more, the market will host crafty waste-free workshops, live performances and panel discussions on the theme of sustainability. On Saturday at 3.30pm, the Limassol’s Thirst panel will take place with the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative while at 4.45pm there will be presentation by BirdLife Cyprus.

On Sunday, the discussions will continue with the talk Bad Habits Give Birth to a Clean Up Culture offering a special window into the waste collected after the Carnival lead by City Friends Club and the Carnival King. In the afternoon, Monika Pieridou will share insight on how to better sustain ourselves in a city that is growing extremely fast, transforming the market event into an awareness campaign.

3rd RE-Merry Christmas -The Other Market

Christmas market with sustainability focus and vendors, panel discussions and photography exhibitions. December 6-7. Poseidonia Beach Hotel, Limassol. Saturday: 1pm-9pm. Sunday:11am-7pm