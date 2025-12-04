Cyprus plans to set up an organised crime division within the police, the justice minister revealed on Thursday, but would not give a timeframe for the operation of the new unit.

Marios Hartsiotis made the formal announcement in remarks following a meeting in Nicosia with Michalis Chrisochoidis, Greece’s Minister of Citizen Protection.

The organised crime division would be modeled on that operating in Greece under the Hellenic Republic’s Ministry of Citizen Protection. The Greek unit was established about a year ago.

The minister spoke of efforts to set up a counterpart division in Cyprus “as soon as possible”.

Greek authorities would assist with technical know-how.

But asked when he expected the new division – which some have dubbed the ‘Cypriot FBI’ – to start operating, Hartsiotis said:

“There is no timeframe, but efforts are underway to set it up as soon as possible and in the best possible way.

“Sometimes the most important thing is not the timing, but getting things done properly.”

On whether the government has found premises for the mooted division, the minister said they are working on it and hope to have a solution soon.

Hartsiotis said that since organised crime cuts across borders, it is imperative to work closely with Greek authorities.

“Organised crime is a complex threat, necessitating a non-stop battle and constant vigilance if one is to have the best possible results.”

In his own remarks, the visiting Greek minister likewise said that organised crime is an international phenomenon.

“It is interwoven with criminal gangs operating across the width and breadth of our region. Our duty is to eliminate and dismantle these criminal gangs.”

On the division operating in Greece, Chrisochoidis claimed it has met with spectacular success.

“Within a year, it has carried out 1,500 arrests and 550 pre-trial detentions, which points to the scope of the effort.”

Chrisochoidis was asked to confirm media reports that recently Greek law enforcement authorities briefed their Cypriot counterparts – including the Cypriot police chief personally – on specific criminals intending to come to Cyprus to execute hits or to muscle in on the gangland business.

The Greek minister said only that authorities in both countries are working closely together “on a daily basis”.

A ‘hot line’ has been established between the two countries’ police chiefs, while communication between their respective law enforcement is ongoing.

“In this way, both the Cypriot and the Greek police forces can become more effective,” he noted.