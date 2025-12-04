Ethnikos Defteras football club will be closing a road on Saturday in a symbolic gesture to protest “threats and intimidation” faced by the academy’s children, as well as attempts to shut down the team’s stadium.

“As the team’s first strong response, we have decided to organise a protest by closing Kostas Misiaoulis street at 10am,” the club said on Thursday, adding that the decision was made in coordination with the police.

The board of directors called on supporters to join the protest, saying that “in a democratic and progressive society, protecting and fostering the values of sport is a collective responsibility.”