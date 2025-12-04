National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) has appointed Michalis Athanasiou as Chief Business Officer, in a move that strengthens its management team during a period of dynamic growth and strategic upgrading of the Group’s presence in Cyprus.

Athanasiou brings extensive experience from senior management positions across Cyprus, Australia and Luxembourg.

Moreover, his career includes managing critical transformation projects, capital-enhancement initiatives and complex financings.

He has also led successful ventures in international markets and highly regulated environments, while building strong business development expertise with domestic and international counterparties.

During his tenure as Group Chief Risk Officer at Bank of Cyprus, he contributed to the process of raising €1 billion in new capital in 2014, as well as to the subsequent stabilisation and strengthening of the bank’s balance sheet.

Later, as Executive Director, Global Corporate Banking & Markets, he managed the corporate portfolio for large and international enterprises.

Furthermore, at Eurobank Private Bank Luxembourg, first as Senior General Manager, Head of Business and then as CEO, he achieved a significant increase in profitability, strengthening the bank’s position in the highly competitive wealth management sector.

In a statement, National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) CEO George Agioutantis said that “Athanasiou has extensive experience and deep know-how that are directly linked to our goals for Cyprus,” adding that his integration into the executive team “significantly strengthens our strategy and further supports the creation of a strong and sustainable business model in the Cypriot market.”

For his part, Athanasiou noted that “National Bank has a long history, strong foundations and great growth potential,” saying his goal is to contribute to forming “a healthy, strong and modern bank, with a quality portfolio, which stands by the Cypriot entrepreneur, strengthens the business ecosystem and supports the real economy.”